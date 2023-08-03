THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – An off-duty police officer who was shot and killed in his apartment in the Bronx Wednesday was supposed to be at a department baseball game, causing his fellow officers to worry, friends and family said.

Officials said Alexis Martinez, 26, was found alongside his father in an apartment building on Fteley Avenue near 172nd Street around 12:30 p.m. EMS took two others to the hospital, where their condition is not known, officials said.

Members of the baseball team, Bronx Narcotics, were seen outside of the apartment building wearing their uniforms. A sea of police officers were also on the scene, saluting Martinez as his body was being carried into a police caravan.

Martinez was a five-year veteran of the department and was working as a narcotics officer. His goal was to be promoted to detective, his family said.

Relatives said Martinez’s father suffered from mental illness. Martinez’s personal gun was used and shell casings were found around the home, sources said.

Martinez’s mother was traveling in Europe at the time. Relatives said she is rushing back home.