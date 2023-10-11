New York (PIX11) ‘Bettinger’s Luggage’ takes audiences on a trip down memory lane as it goes back in time in New York City. It’s based on a true story and takes place during the 1970s on the Lower East Side. It follows the story of a Jewish family who runs a luggage store. ‘Lou Bettinger’ wants to pass the family store off to his son ‘George’ but ‘George’ dreams of becoming a standup comedian.

Richard MacDonald and Connor Chase Stewart star in the play as the father and son. Connor expressed that most people can relate to this story. Richard feels it is a timeless story about immigrants.

For tickets and information visit amttheater.org.