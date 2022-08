It pays to know the right people. MTV news host Dometi Pongo exclusively announced on The O List that Eminem and Snoop Dogg will join the 2022 VMA’s celebration. Nicki Minaj, L.L. Cool J, and Jack Harlow will host the festivities this year from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Video Music Awards kick off this Sunday at 8pm on MTV and will air simultaneously on PIX11.