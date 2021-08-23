NYPL to open Polonsky Exhibition in September; tickets available Monday

MANHATTAN — One gallery, hundreds of exhibits and thousands of years worth of history.

In September, the New York Public Library’s Treasures will open its long-awaited Polonsky Exhibition.

It’s free, and tickets are available beginning Monday, Aug. 23. 

Director of Special Collections and Exhibitions for the New York Public Library Declan Kiely spoke with PIX11 Morning News to discuss what kind of items will be featured and the process of bringing the exhibition to life.

Visit the NYPL website for more information and for tickets. 

