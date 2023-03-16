New York (PIX11) Prom season is almost here and the NYPD is helping young men and women for their big night. They are continuing their annual sponsored program ‘Prom Impact’. The program was founded to help kids who may not have access to formalwear get everything they need for prom. The folks behind the organization give out dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry, bags, and other accessories.

NYPD Detective Tanya Duhaney started the program and with the help of the police department has expanded its reach. She enjoys helping people out…especially children. Karisa Lomax and Sara Zaidane are two of the many teens who have benefited from this program and are grateful for Detective Duhaney and had an amazing experience.

The 8th annual ‘Prom Impact’ comes to Queens Saturday, May 6th and Saturday, May 13th in the Bronx