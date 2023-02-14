The NYPD is facing scrunity after an internal report cites issues with the handling of the George Floyd protests in 2020. (Credit: PIX11 Morning News)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An internal review of the NYPD’s handling of the Black Lives Matter protests, shows a lack of coordination and the inefficient deployment of resources.

The 47-page report was reviewed by the Daily News and comes on the heels of a separate report released last week by the civilian complaint review board, which had similar findings.

