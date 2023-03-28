NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Criminal Complaint Review Board will prosecute two NYPD officers who fatally shot a Bronx man in his apartment in 2019.

Officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis will go on trial next month in the shooting of Kawski Trawick after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell rejected the police union’s request to dismiss the case.

Trawick was back in his apartment when officers arrived, but tensions quickly escalated. NYPD body camera footage shows Trawick moving toward officers with a knife in his hand. Officers first used a taser on Trawick. He was later shot and killed.

The Bronx District Attorney’s office investigated the case and decided not to bring criminal charges against the officers. But the CCRB still recommended department charges.

“We’re glad the NYPD decided to reject this desperate, last-minute ploy by Thompson’s police union lawyers,” said the man’s parents, Ellen and Rickie Trawick. “We hope there’s no more bad-faith attempts to delay the April 24th trial because both Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis need to be fired for murdering our son.”

The department trial will start on April 24.