NEW YORK — Who do you call when you need thousands of bees removed from Times Square? The answer is Officer Darren Mays, the NYPD’s head beekeeper.

Mays, of the NYPD’s bee keeper unit, joined the PIX11 Morning News live out on PIX Plaza on Monday to discuss the unique work that’s kept him busy all summer.

The officer told us how this year has been with bees compared to previous years.

Plus, what is it about Times Square that attracts swarms of the buzzing busybodies?