NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are prepped to clean up after the first significant snowfall this winter in New York City.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday with an update on snow removal efforts. Most of the city only clocked an inch of snow which isn’t enough accumulation for plowable snow, according to the commissioner.

“We need over two inches to be able to plow the streets. But we did run a massive city-wide salting operation last night, where we salted virtually every street in the city,” said Tisch.

The commissioner is also calling for property owners and businesses to do their part clear sidewalks of snow and ice on Tuesday morning. Watch the video player for more.