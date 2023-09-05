NEW YORK (PIX11) — Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about New York City’s health as students return to school and the rise of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene launched a new campaign in late August to urge New Yorkers to stay up to date with their vaccines, as unvaccinated students return to school.

“As a parent I know that this is the time of year for wellness check-ups in preparation for another exciting school year,” said Dr. Vasan in a release. “Let’s do whatever we can to keep our kids in school instead of sick at home. Get your child vaccinated to protect our youngsters, their families, and the entire school community.”

Dr. Vasan also talked about migrant students receiving their vaccinations and what resources parents can use to get their children ready for school.

