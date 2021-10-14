NYC Wine & Food Festival offers smorgasbord of family-friendly events

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — COVID-19 forced the New York City Wine & Food Festival to take a year off, but now it’s back with a selection sure to have New Yorkers’ mouths watering.

Over four days, the festival will feature 65 events, 400 restaurants, and celebrity chefs. The icing on the cake is the fact that the festival helps battle food insecurity.

Festival founder Lee Schrager previewed what the festival is cooking up this year, including tastings, intimate dinners and late-night parties.

The New York City Wine & Food Festival kicks off Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 17, and will be the first major event to take place at the newly transformed Pier 76 recreational space.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

NYC Wine & Food Festival kicks off

Actor John Leguizamo pushed for representation in Hollywood

Cast of 'Halloween Kills' talks new sequel, iconic horror franchise

How to make sustainable fashion choices

Cast of the new "My Little Pony" Netflix film talks iconic franchise

'Right time to get the flu shot': NYC health commissioner explains importance of influenza vaccine

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter