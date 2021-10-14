NYC Wine & Food Festival offers smorgasbord of family-friendly events

NEW YORK — COVID-19 forced the New York City Wine & Food Festival to take a year off, but now it’s back with a selection sure to have New Yorkers’ mouths watering.

Over four days, the festival will feature 65 events, 400 restaurants, and celebrity chefs. The icing on the cake is the fact that the festival helps battle food insecurity.

Festival founder Lee Schrager previewed what the festival is cooking up this year, including tastings, intimate dinners and late-night parties.

The New York City Wine & Food Festival kicks off Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 17, and will be the first major event to take place at the newly transformed Pier 76 recreational space.