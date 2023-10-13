NEW YORK (PIX11) – The NYPD on Friday braced for a potential worldwide day of protests called for by the former leader of Hamas.

The NYPD said it is prepared and there are no credible threats at this time. Pro-Palestinian rallies were planned for Friday afternoon at Baruch College and Times Square.

Security has been heightened at major Jewish worship sites and centers in New York City. Schools across the city will also receive extra patrols and resources as law enforcement across the state mobilizes.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the steps being taken to keep commuters safe during the “Day of Protest.”

