NYC teachers union president backs all in-person learning for next school year

NEW YORK — New York City schools are officially being unplugged from remote learning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter announced on Monday that all public school students will return for full-time, in-person learning at the start of the next academic year.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers union, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the decision.

Mulgrew said in-person learning is the ““best way for us (teachers) to do our work.”

The biggest challenge will be convincing parents that it’s safe to send their children back to school next fall, Mulgrew added.