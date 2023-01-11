NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City commuters are being exposed to toxic pollutants in subway stations closest to rivers, according to a new study.

The air quality in some of the stations is 130 times more toxic than others, primarily due to how close they are to an underground river crossing. Officials said some stations had pollutant levels a few times higher than outdoor air.

After taking samples last year at 54 subway and PATH stations, researchers found toxins like iron and carbon get trapped as the trains pass under the river. They are thrown to the walls and since there is no air exchange, the remain in the stations.

The study showed that, on average, pollutant levels in all measured stations exceeded the daily exposure limit advised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which assesses potential health hazards in the environment.

The toxins have been linked to serious health problems. including asthma, lung cancer, and heart disease, according to the state Department of Health.

These are the stations with the worst air quality, according to the study:

B, Q at Seventh Avenue

A, C High Street

A, C Fulton Street

F, York Street

4 ,5 Borough Hall

4 ,5 Bowling Green

R Lexington Ave 59 th Street

Street E. Lexington Ave 53 rd Street

Street PATH Christopher Street