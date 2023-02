NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a joint effort last week to prevent stores without a license from selling cannabis, or face eviction.

An estimated 1,400 smoke shops operate illegally across the five boroughs, and they have become a target for thieves.

New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda joined PIX11 Morning News to give an update on the crackdown on illegal smoke shops. Watch the video player for more.