NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York City shelter announced Monday that it can no longer take in cats after reaching critical capacity.

Animal Care Centers of New York said it has had a massive influx of cats taken in this summer and it’s now racing to find homes for nearly 450 felines.

The ACC is offering $5 adoptions for all adult cats and dogs and vouchers for affordable vet visits to help mitigate costs.

ACC shelters in Manhattan, Staten Island and Brooklyn are open daily.