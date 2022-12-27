NEW YORK (PIX11) — In recent weeks, three Brooklyn hospitals and the Metropolitan Opera have been hit by cyberattacks that paralyzed their computer systems.

Kelly Moan, chief of information security for New York City, said the key to protecting personal and work computers is strong passwords and using different passwords for your accounts.

“Cyberattackers can find any entry point,” Moan said on PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday.

New Yorkers can download an app to protect against cyberattacks. The NYC Office of Technology is also hiring.

Watch the full interview in the video player.