NEW YORK (PIX11) — During Teacher Appreciation Week, the president of the United Federation of Teachers hailed the state budget for allocating billions to New York City schools.

A good portion of the nearly $13 billion will go to schools in districts with the highest needs.

“The state did a great job in terms of funding our city. They put a record amount of money,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of the UFT, on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

The UFT is also negotiating new contracts with the city, calling for fewer administrative duties and more time in the classroom. Mulgrew said the union is also seeking 10% raise for the teachers.

Watch the full interview in the video player.