NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over 1,000 first graders in the Canarsie and East Flatbush sections of Brooklyn have been awarded $1,000 in scholarship money through New York City’s “Save for College” program.

Deputy Mayor of Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to explain how the “Save for College” program will help close the wealth disparity gap in New York City.

Watch the video player for the full interview.