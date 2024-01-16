NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are out in the streets, pouring salt on the roads to ensure New Yorkers can walk safely during Tuesday’s snowstorm.

According to New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, 40 million pounds of salt is on the road and thousands of workers have been salting the roads since Monday night.

The commissioner joined PIX11 Morning News to explain other measures the city’s sanitation department is rolling out to tackle the winter storm system.

Watch the video player for more.