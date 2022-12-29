NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Sanitation workers are also juggling clearing out debris from last week’s winter storm and organizing Mulchfest, where New Yorkers can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.

New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to explain how the agency plans to accomplish these feats in the coming week.

