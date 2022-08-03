EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade.

An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been a staple in the community.

“I’m just grateful and thankful,” said owner Shirley Garner. “They allowed us to be here… they said we don’t want you to go anywhere.”

The salon is being highlighted as part of National Black Business Month.

Watch the full segment in the above video player.