NYC Restaurant Week returns with more options, new pricing tiers

NEW YORK — New York City’s Restaurant Week is back!

Held twice a year, Restaurant Week is a time when many New Yorkers are able to dine at participating restaurants in the city at a reduced prix-fixe price.

Last year’s Restaurant Week was adjusted to cater toward delivery and takeout options due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But this year, in-person reservations are once again available.

Alyssa Schmid, the director of communications for NYC & Company, which organizes Restaurant Week, joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about what diners can expect and offer details on new price tiers.

Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, July 19, and runs through Aug. 22, but folks can start making reservations now.

For more information, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week/.