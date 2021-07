NEW YORK — To celebrate Restaurant Week in New York City, the PIX11 Morning News will be highlighting diverse and delicious local eateries for the next five weeks.

We kicked things off Thursday with Tanoreen on Third Avenue in Brooklyn, which specializes in Palestinian and Middle Eastern delights.

Co-owner Jumana Bishara and NYC & Company’s Alyssa Schmid joined the show to preview the restaurant’s offerings and talk more about the return of Restaurant Week.