NYC Restaurant Week highlight: Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx

THE BONX — Time is running out to enjoy the amazing deals of New York City Restaurant Week, with Sunday being the final day of deals.

Each week PIX11 has been highlighting a different restaurant across the five boroughs.

Thursday we talked about community and coffee in the Bronx with The Boogie Down Grind in Hunts Point.

It’s the first and only Black-owned specialty coffee shop in the Bronx and it’s become a community staple.

Owner Majora Carter spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her eatery and what they’re offering for Restaurant Week.