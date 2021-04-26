NYC rents fall to record lows: What that means for renters, landlords, buyers

NEW YORK — New York City rent has been notoriously high for years, but it seems the pandemic has created a dramatic shift when it comes to the cost of an apartment in the city.

Rents are in a freefall with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in years.

Licensed real estate agent Cash Jordan has over 37 million views on his YouTube channel, giving viewers an inside look of some of the best apartments around.

He spoke to PIX11 News about what a rent freefall means for renters, landlords and potential buyers.

