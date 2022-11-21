NEW YORK (PIX11) — Amid the spike in hate crimes and antisemitic threats, New York City is ramping up security ahead of the busy holiday week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered more state police across the state after two men were arrested Friday for allegedly making threats against New York City synagogues. The NYPD will have most of the boots on the ground protecting the five boroughs, officials said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the Jewish community is scared since the incident and the overall rise of antisemitic incidents.

“Most communities are welcoming added attention from the NYPD this week,” Levine said.

Authorities are also investigating an attack against a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen. Last week, a man was caught on surveillance video throwing a brick at the VERS bar window. The suspect allegedly struck again on Saturday night, which is believed to be the third such incident at the bar in a week.

Also over the weekend, a gunman killed five people and injured several others at a Colorado gay club.

Levine joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the additional security. Watch the full interview in the video player above.