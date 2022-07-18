NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fight against monkeypox continues as the local government’s response to the outbreak in New York City is being met with some concern.

On Monday, Rep. Ritchie Torres will call for an investigation into the federal response to the outbreak. On Sunday, many New Yorkers waited at least an hour to get their shot at three city-run pop-up sites.

The sites opened after the city released an additional 9,200 vaccine appointments online Friday evening. Those spots were filled in just minutes.

The additional appointments came after weeks of issues over the limited number of vaccines in the city, which has now been declared the nation’s epicenter for the disease.

There have also been technical glitches with the online booking system, though the city says many of those issues have now been resolved.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said thousands of new doses are on their way to the state with the majority being reserved for New York City.