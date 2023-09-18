MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – New York City officials are warning of street closures during the United Nations General Assembly this week.

World leaders, dignitaries and their security detail will flood the streets starting Monday. Road closures will be prominent on the east side of Manhattan during the event, which is expected to slow down traffic.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will bring in heads of state from 145 countries, including President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The world leaders will discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and universal health care.

The NYPD told PIX11 News that it’s prepared for anything.

“There are drone teams on standby 24/7 in the event of any public safety emergency or if our federal partners need to utilize our drones. We’re on standby. They’re ready for rapid deployment,” said NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

The NYPD is urging everyone to take mass transit. Congestion won’t let up until next Monday.