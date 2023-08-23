NEW YORK (PIX11) – City leaders will be holding a news conference Wednesday to call for a crackdown amid a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Councilman Keith Powers and other officials and faith leaders are expected to speak at the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun. The synagogue was recently vandalized, police said, when a man wrote anti-Semitic graffiti onto a display screen attached to the synagogue.

He allegedly wrote “Jesus Saintzzz.” Police have since charged a 21-year-old man with criminal mischief, hate crime as well as making graffiti in connection with the incident.

According to the NYPD, there were 60 anti-Semitic hate crimes during the first quarter of 2023 — making up 54% of total incidents in the city. Statistics show there was a 32% increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2021 to 2022 and a 71% increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2020 to 2021.

Mayor Eric Adams is currently on a 3-day trip to Israel, where he said he’s focusing on ways to combat hate and anti-Semitism.