NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City nurse Sandra Lindsay, who was the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine back in December 2020, is rolling up her sleeve once again Wednesday to get Pfizer’s new booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending virtually everyone get the booster as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots have been updated to fight against the newest strains of the virus. Pfizer will be charging $120 per dose and Moderna’s will cost $129, but most Americans can still get the vaccine for free since private insurance must cover all CDC-recommended vaccines per the Affordable Care Act.

The shot will also be free at some local health centers.

Everyone age 5 and older is eligible for the new COVID-19 vaccine. Children under the age of 5 can also receive the vaccine, but may need more than one dose.

Lawmakers are calling on COVID-19 shot manufacturers to potentially create a vaccine with longer-lasting protection and to do more research on long COVID-19.