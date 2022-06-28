NEW YORK (PIX11)– Schools are closed and the pools are open.

More than 50 New York City pools will officially open Tuesday, but there are lingering safety concerns about the lifeguard shortage. As of Friday, the city has 626 certified lifeguards, but an official tally won’t be available until after the 4th of July weekend, said a spokeswoman for the NYC Parks Department.

The agency aims to have about 1,500 lifeguards working at the city’s pools and beaches, said the spokeswoman. The parks department will adjust coverage at the beaches and pools based on availability.

“It’s a national issue and it’s not unique to New York,” Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said of the lifeguard shortage. “We’re excited to open our pools and we’re going to do it as safely as we possibly can.”

The staffing shortage may limit capacity at larger pools, and may even force the pools to close on certain days, according to a source.

Mayor Eric Adams said the Parks Department will do an analysis of which pools should be open.

The pools will be open through Labor Day weekend. Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. with a daily break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for cleaning, according to the Parks Department.

