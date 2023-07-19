NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the fall approaches for a lot of people, the cost of college may be too high. The average tuition live on campus at a public college is a little over $26,000 a year. That’s more than $108,000 for four years.

It’s never too early to really start saving right or looking into scholarships, which is what the NYC Kids RISE Program is about.

Executive Director Debra Ellen Glickstein and parent Nadia Landry joined PIX11 Morning News Wednesday to discuss the program.

