NEW YORK (PIX11)- Manhattan’s “Blooms Tavern” delivers on all the Irish favorites like black pudding, but offers international comfort dishes as well.

The pub, named after a character in a James Joyce book, makes delicious chicken and waffles and huevos rancheros. And no brunch is complete without avocado toast.

PIX11 Kirstin Cole visited the Midtown East spot to sample the food and drinks.