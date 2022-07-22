NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the Big Apple officially in a heat wave, it’s not just two-legged New Yorkers who are experiencing the dog days.

Dr. Mark Verdino of North Shore Animal League America joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share some tips for keeping pets safe during the summer swelter.

“When the heat is this high, I think most people know to take precautions for themselves,” said Verdino. “But for our four-legged friends, it could be just as dangerous, if not more.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.