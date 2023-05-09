NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of Jordan Neely’s death, the 30-year-old subway performer who was killed last week after being placed in a chokehold during a mental health episode, New York state leaders are looking for ways to prevent people from falling through the cracks.

Neely was reportedly on a Department of Homeless Services ‘Top 50’ list of homeless New Yorkers. Dr. Ashwi Vasan, the NYC health commissioner joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the mental health crisis and preventative measures.

