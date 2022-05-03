NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials slammed a draft ruling poised to overturn Roe v. Wade that leaked on Monday.

Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan joined PIX11 Morning News to ensure the city’s commitment to keeping abortion safe and accessible.

“Reproductive rights and women’s rights are a cornerstone of public health,” Vasan said. “We’re going to do our best to make sure nothing changes here in New York.”

Vasan also discussed the decision to raise the “COVID alert level” from “low” to “medium,” as COVID cases increase across the city. He attributed the uptick of cases to New Yorkers taking part in gatherings and social events. He did, however, found the fact that the new variant being less severe to be encouraging.

Regarding the possibility of reinstating COVID restrictions, Vasan said city officials are not considering bringing them back at the present.

“But, you know, we’re watching these cases every day. We’re watching the numbers every day and, you know, everything is on the table,” he said.

Vasan also encouraged New Yorkers to get tested regularly and get their booster shots if they haven’t already as Mother’s Day approaches.

