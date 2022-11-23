NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The day before Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest travel days in decades, with about 55 million people expected to hit the road, according to AAA.

The agency is predicting this year’s holiday travel will be the third-busiest in history, and will come close to pre-pandemic levels. While most people will drive, trains, buses, planes, and cruise ships are also popular modes of transportation.

On Wednesday, New York City drivers should avoid parts of the Staten Island Expressway, Long Island Expressway, Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and Belt Parkway between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to AAA.

More than 4 million people will fly this week. Thanksgiving Day is the best time to fly to avoid the airport crowds, the agency said.