NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drowning and fireworks injuries are some common incidents flooding emergency rooms during the Fourth of July weekend, according to a New York City doctor.

Dr. Anjali Bharati said it’s important to keep kids safe at the beaches and pools and guard against dehydration and heat stroke.

“It’s important to put vest and floatation devices on their kids, especially if they’re not strong swimmers,” she said on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

Hand-held fireworks injuries, including burns to the hands and face, are also common on the holiday., the doctor said.

