NEW YORK (PIX11) — A two-year delay in the plan to shut down Rikers Island drew harsh criticism from elected officials at a rally outside City Hall Thursday.

In an unprecedented move, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is expected to chair a city council budget hearing for the Department of Corrections. Commissioner Louis Molina joined PIX11 News to address the delays in Rikers Island closing, and provide updates on the prison.

Watch the video player for more.