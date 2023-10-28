New York (PIX11) David and Susan Schwartz may live in one of NYC’s smallest apartments but that does not stop them from going to Costco buying items in bulk. One of the things they had in common when they first started dating was their love for the wholesale store.

David and Susan both joined in 2008 and they have discovered quite a lot about the retailer. They have travelled to different Costco stores across the country and around the world. The couple expressed that the prices are amazing. Susan feels that Costco is her happy place.

The New Yorkers put their memories, secrets, and findings in the book ‘The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z’ It is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.