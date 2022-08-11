NEW YORK (PIX11) — The maternal bill of rights aims to improve the well-being of mothers within the Black and Latino communities, who are much more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to their white counterparts.

The bill of rights would also address the high mortality rates among babies belonging to communities of color. The New York City Council is set to vote on the bill of rights Thursday afternoon.

Jumaane Williams, an NYC public advocate, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to break down the specifics of the legislation.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.