NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months.

Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of the committee on housing and buildings.

Sanchez, who represents the 14th Council District in the Bronx, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the current housing situation. Churches and other houses of worship in the district have opened up their doors to migrants, according to Sanchez.

“I’m always a proponent of opening up our borders and opening up our arms,” Sanchez said. “But, it is a strain on the system. We have to make sure that we’re receiving the federal support, state support and doing all that we can as a city to welcome migrants here.”

Watch the video player above for the full interview.