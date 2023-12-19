NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Public Advocate is co-sponsoring two new bills, including one that bans solitary confinement.

The lawmaker said the data shows that inmates in solitary confinement are more likely to get arrested again after they are released.

“We want to make sure you can only isolate people for the time period needed to deescalate whatever the immediate danger is,” Williams said on the PIX11 Morning News Show Tuesday.

The other bill Williams co-sponsored is about NYPD transparency regarding minor stops. The City Council will be voting on the new bills.

Watch the full interview in the video player.