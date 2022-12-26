NEW YORK (PIX11) — The busloads of migrants that were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve were supposed to be coming to New York City, officials said.

While there was a lull in the influx after the election, New York City could now get as many as 1,000 migrants a day, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

“This is going to be a challenge for us because our shelter system is basically at capacity, so we’re going to have to take emergency measures,” Levine said. “We can do this but we need federal assistance.”

New York needs money and expedited work papers for the migrants who are eager to find jobs, Levine said.

“They are going to be a net positive for New York City. They want to work,” he said.

In addition to the migrants, the politician also discussed the status of the tridemic in Manhattan and affordable housing.

