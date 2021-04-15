NYC congestion pricing: NJ congressman argues surcharges heavily impact Garden City drivers

NEW JERSEY — New York City is one step closer to putting a congestion pricing plan in place.

The plan would charge motorists driving into Manhattan below 60th Street during peak times.

The city got the green light from the Federal Highway Commission, but a pair of New Jersey congressmen want to hit the brakes on it, claiming Garden State residents will be double billed.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer said he is ready to fight and keep that from happening.

He spoke to PIX11 News to break down what the plan consists of and what it means for motorists.