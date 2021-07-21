NEW YORK — New York State Legislature approved a congestion pricing plan two years ago, but it’s still yet to be put in place.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday continued to call for a congestion pricing plan as New York City continues to reopen and traffic woes continue to grow.

The mayor taunted the MTA by announcing a $15 billion investment in mass transit, which would help efforts reduce congestion in the city and make the air cleaner.

The MTA is set to meet Wednesday and the agenda will likely include congestion pricing.

Betsy Plum, the executive director of the Riders Alliance, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to explain what it is, why it could help the city and how it could be put in place.

The Riders Alliance is a grass-roots organization that’s been pushing for the passing of congestion pricing and better public transit for New Yorkers.