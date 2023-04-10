NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City’s top comedians are teaming up with former tennis star John McEnroe and his brother, ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe, for a night of laughs at Sony Hall in Midtown.

All proceeds from the Johnny Mac Tennis Project Comedy Night event will help provide thousands of New York City kids with access to tennis lessons.

Patrick McEnroe joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to chat about the JMTP Comedy Night, which will take place on April 19. Watch the video player for the full interview.

For more information and tickets, visit jmtpny.org.