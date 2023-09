NEW YORK (PIX11) — As officials continue to grapple with the migrant crisis, asylum seekers will now be housed in colleges In New York City.

The families will be living in dorms at the American Musical Dramatic Academy campus and Columbia University. About 50 migrant families are already staying at the AMDA campus on West 61st Street in Manhattan.

Classes begin start on Oct. 23 but the families will remain in the dorms throughout the school year.