NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many organizations and individuals have launched disaster relief efforts for the people of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

One of them is Richard Colón, who is known as “Crazy Legs” in the breakdancing scene. The Bronx-born Puerto Rican breakdancer is raising $25,000 for those impacted by the destructive hurricane.

